Missing boy found murdered by mother's paramour near Chennai

CHENNAI: About five days after a Class 9 boy went missing, his body was found floating in a temple pond in a village near Sholavaram on Monday night. Police said the boy was murdered by his mother’s boyfriend as the teen informed his father about their affair.

The deceased was identified as K Dhanasekar, 14, from Neduvarambakkam village near Sholavaram in Thiruvallur district, police said.

“Dhanasekar was last seen with Gopalakrishnan, who was his mother’s boyfriend. Gopalakrishnan had sent for Dhanasekar who was staying with his grandparents and had taken him to a temple pond in Natham village, a few kilometers away from his house,” said a police officer.

Based on Dhanasekar’s grandfather P Govindasamy’s complaint, police said that Gopalakrishnan had taken the deceased on the pretext of teaching him swimming on September 9. Dhanasekar did not return home that night and attempts to contact Gopalakrishnan went in vain.

Suspecting that Dhanasekar was kidnapped, Govindasamy lodged a complaint at the Sholavaram police station last Thursday. Dhanasekar was the eldest son of Kamaraj and Durga. While the couple were daily wage labourers and frequently visited other places, the children were under the care of their grandparents, said the police.

“During inquiries, we found that Dhanasekar had found out about the illicit affair between Gopalakrishnan and his mother, Durga. Recently the boy had informed his father and there were frequent fights between the couple,” said the police.

Gopalakrishnan, 32, is found to be absconding. Police have launched a hunt for the man.

On Tuesday night, Dhanasekaran’s body surfaced at the temple pond and was sent to the Thiruvallur government hospital for post-mortem. The Sholavaram police registered a case and said that they suspect that Gopalakrishnan must have suffocated Dhanasekaran in the pretext of teaching him swimming.