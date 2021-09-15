TN’s first whole genome sequencing lab opened

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated the State’s first whole genome sequencing lab to detect SARS-CoV-2 virus variants. The facility, built at a cost of Rs 4 crore, is located in the State Public Health Laboratory (SPHL) on the DMS campus in Chennai.

Speaking to reporters, Health Minister Ma Subramanian, who was also present at the event, said five bio-technologists from the SPHL were trained at the Institute for Stem Cell Science and Regenerative Medicine (InSTEM) in Bengaluru to conduct genome sequencing tests.

Until now, Tamil Nadu had been sending samples to the labs in Bengaluru and Hyderabad to detect the variants spreading among population here. It used to take at least a month and a half for those results to return from Bengaluru and Hyderabad, said the minister.

Besides taking a lot of time, the exercise also cost the State Rs 5,000, including transport charges, to send each sample for genome sequencing. It was only after such tests that the State learnt about the Delta variant’s prevalence.

Appointment orders given

Stalin also gave appointment orders to nine candidates selected for the post of skilled assistant grade-11. They were recruited through the Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (MRB). The Chief Minister also gave the appointment order to 82 candidates selected for junior assistant's post under compassionate grounds. They will be posted to various wings of the State Health Department

INSIDE THE LAB

1,000 samples

Lab’s testing capacity

Waiting period for results: 1 week

Around Rs 4,000 Testing cost per sample