TN’s first whole genome sequencing lab opened

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated the State's first whole genome sequencing lab to detect SARS-CoV-2 virus variants.

Published: 15th September 2021 03:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2021 03:27 AM   |  A+A-

CM MK Stalin handing over an appointment order to a beneficiary during a function held at DMS in Chennai on Tuesday | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated the State’s first whole genome sequencing lab to detect SARS-CoV-2 virus variants. The facility, built at a cost of Rs 4 crore, is located in the State Public Health Laboratory (SPHL) on the DMS campus in Chennai.

Speaking to reporters, Health Minister Ma Subramanian, who was also present at the event, said five bio-technologists from the SPHL were trained at the Institute for Stem Cell Science and Regenerative Medicine (InSTEM) in Bengaluru to conduct genome sequencing tests.

Until now, Tamil Nadu had been sending samples to the labs in Bengaluru and Hyderabad to detect the variants spreading among population here. It used to take at least a month and a half for those results to return from Bengaluru and Hyderabad, said the minister.

Besides taking a lot of time, the exercise also cost the State Rs 5,000, including transport charges, to send each sample for genome sequencing. It was only after such tests that the State learnt about the Delta variant’s prevalence.

Appointment orders given
Stalin also gave appointment orders to nine candidates selected for the post of skilled assistant grade-11. They were recruited through the Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (MRB). The Chief Minister also gave the appointment order to 82 candidates selected for junior assistant's post under compassionate grounds. They will be posted to various wings of the State Health Department

INSIDE THE LAB

1,000 samples

Lab’s testing capacity

Waiting period for results: 1 week

Around Rs 4,000 Testing cost per sample

  • Speaking to TNIE, S Raju, Deputy Director of State Public Health Laboratories, said: “Initially, we are planning to test 500 samples. We will be conducting a test run with five samples on Wednesday. After that, routine testing will be carried out.”
  • He added that the faster results will help contain spreading of cases. “When there is a cluster in schools, we can immediately know the variant circulating among them, and take measures.” Not just Covid, virus variants of other infectious diseases, too, can be detected here, Raju added.
