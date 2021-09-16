AIBEA wants all director posts filled at public banks

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The posts of Workman Employee Director representing the employees and the Director representing officers have remained vacant in 11 nationalised banks for the last seven years, according to All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA).

Stating that 52 per cent of the directors’ posts are vacant in the banks, general secretary of AIBEA, CH Venkatachalam, stated that the association, being the verified representative union, has submitted the panel of names to the concerned banks and the government as prescribed in the scheme but none of them have been appointed.

“Banks are run with social objectives besides making profits. Now without directors representing various fields and sectors, how will there be good governance and accountability?” Venkatachalam asked. “We have sent in a letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, seeking her intervention and for taking expeditious measures regarding the vacancies.