DVAC raids 28 houses and buildings linked to former AIADMK minister KC Veeramani

The raids are going on in 28 places like Thirupattur, Krishnagiri, Chennai, Tiruvannamalai and few other places outside Tamil Nadu. 

Published: 16th September 2021 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration, KC Veeramani

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration, KC Veeramani

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) is conducting special raids in houses and buildings belonging to KC Veeramani, former AIADMK minister. The officials have registered an FIR, stating that the ex-minister had acquired Rs 28 crore worth of assets which were not accounted for.

KC Veeramani, had won the Tamil Nadu state election and became an MLA by contesting under Jolarpet Assembly constituency. The FIR read that, "Veeramani was involved in corrupt activities and intentionally enriched him illicitly and acquired properties and pecuniary resources in his name which are disproportionate to his known sources of income"

The DVAC officials said that they are looking into the period from April 1, 2016 to March 31, 2021. 

Veeramani from 2013 to 2016 was a Minister of Schools, Education, Archeology, Sports and Youth Welfare, also held Tamil official language and Tamil Culture Department. He also held an additional charge of the Minister of Health and Family Welfare department. After the next election Veeramani was the minister of Commercial Taxes and Registration Department.

The FIR said that he had acquired about Rs 28,78,13,758 which was a 654 percentage rise of income from his account savings before 2016.

Reacting to the raids in the premises of former Minister KC Veeramani, AIADMK spokesperson D Jayakumar said "The DMK government has taken up DVAC raids as a tool to take political vendetta. We will prove our innocence before the court."

Jayakumar also said elections to rural local bodies are to take place shortly in nine districts. At this time, the raids are happening just to prevent the AIADMK from working for elections actively. Also, the raids are aimed at diverting the attention of the people from the DMK's failure to fulfill its key electoral promises. 

