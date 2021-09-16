In extreme cases of temple land grab, slap Goondas Act: Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the DGP to invoke Goondas Act in extreme cases of temple encroachments. “In extreme cases, the provisions of the Goondas Act are to be invoked by the police. In such circumstances, the respondents shall not hesitate to invoke the provisions of the Goondas Act against such professional land grabbers and persons involved in encroachment and illegal activities in respect of the temple properties at large for personal and unjust gains,” the court said.

Justice S M Subramaniam also directed the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) department to form a ‘special cell’ consisting of a team of officials with integrity for monitoring actions initiated for retrieval of temple properties, funds and jewellery.

The court passed the orders on a plea moved by NC Sridhar, head trustee of Sri Audikesava Perumal Peyalwar Devasthanam temple, Mylapore challenging his suspension from the trust through an order issued by HR and CE. The court quashed the suspension order issued against the petitioner but refused to interfere in the charge memo issued against him.