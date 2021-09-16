Mega Covid vaccination camps postponed due to shortage in stock

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian said the mega vaccination camps have been postponed from September 17 to September 19 due to inadequate stock of vaccines.

The State now has 17 lakh doses, in two days it will reduce to 13 -14 lakh, and it would not be sufficient. Additional doses will be distributed to places, where there were a shortage during the last mega vaccination camp, the minister said.

He further said, “This time too the State is targeting to vaccinate over 20 lakh people depending on the supply from the Union Health Ministry in the coming days. In Tamil Nadu 52 per cent of the public have been administered with at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.”