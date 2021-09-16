Notice to Coimbatore nursing college after 46 test Covid positive

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has issue notice to a private nursing college in Saravanampatti for failing to isolate students, who returned from Kerala. This was done after 46 students in the college tested positive for Covid-19 in the last few days.

Sources said the four students did not have symptoms at the time of crossing Tamil Nadu, and fell ill in the hostel. All the 46 students are undergoing treatment at the Covid Care Centre set up on the college campus.

Speaking to TNIE, City Health Officer Sathish Kumar said, “The health wing of CCMC has deployed staff to conduct a medical camp where samples of other students would be collected.

The corporation has also directed all arts, science, engineering, medical and nursing colleges to ensure that the students coming from other states undergo 10-days compulsory isolation in the hostels before they join the classes.” Sathish said the notice to the nursing college was served under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act.