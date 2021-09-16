Rural civic polls: Big test awaits AIADMK alliance

T Muruganandham By

CHENNAI: The PMK’s nick-of-time decision to pull out from the AIADMK alliance has put the main Opposition party in a tight spot in facing the elections to rural local bodies. This is because the PMK has a strong base in seven out of the nine districts going for polls and the results could be a forerunner for the elections to urban local bodies.

Significantly, the DMDK, erstwhile ally of the AIADMK, too has announced that it would contest the elections on its own, thus making it easier for the ruling DMK to register a big win. Since the PMK is out of the alliance now, another ally, BJP, is likely to increase its demand with regard to the posts of district panchayat ward members and panchayat union ward members which are held on partylines.

Reacting sharply to the PMK’s decision, AIADMK spokesperson D Jayakumar said: “PMK will be the loser by deciding to go it alone. Perhaps the PMK might have taken the decision based on an unwritten agreement (with someone). We don’t know under whose pressure they have taken such a stand.” Jayakumar’s remarks made it clear that the AIADMK’s alliance with PMK has reached a point of no return. Asked about reported criticism against the AIADMK leadership by Dr S Ramadoss, Jayakumar said, “The PMK leader has the right to move out of the alliance. But we can’t accept criticising our party’s internal affairs. If this kind of criticism continues, we also will be forced to retaliate.”

However, a couple of hours after Jayakumar made these remarks, PMK’s senior functionary and advocate K Balu clarified that his party was continuing in the NDA and that there were no differences with the AIADMK. He also denied that Ramadoss had criticised the AIADMK during the party meeting on Tuesday.

After coming to power, the DMK has been strengthening itself for the rural local body elections. Though the AIADMK had been instrumental in giving 10.5 per cent reservation for Vanniyar community, the DMK has taken the credit for passing appropriate orders for implementing it.

Recently, CM MK Stalin announced a memorial for 21 persons who had lost their lives during the agitations for reservation for Vanniyar community three decades ago. Almost immediately, Congress floor leader in the Assembly K Selvaperunthagai tried to woo the PMK to the DMK-led alliance saying it was the DMK which has always stood by the Vanniyar community.

PMK leaders, including GK Mani, too have praised the DMK government and the chief minister on many occasions. Even though the PMK did not join the DMK-led alliance, the party’s decision to go it alone has come as a goodwill gesture to the ruling party.

378 nominations

The State Election Commission said on the first day for filing nominations on Wednesday, 378 nominations have been received. The last date for filing nominations is September 22

The PMK might have taken the decision (to go solo) based on an unwritten agreement... We don’t know under whose pressure the PMK has taken the stand

D Jayakumar, AIADMK leader

The AIADMK has no worries about anyone leaving the alliance as the alliance is just like a towel on our shoulder. The party carries the towel only if it needs it

Sellur K Raju, AIADMK leader

AIADMK, PMK bat for single phase polling

Chennai: In a belated move, hours after filing of nominations began for the elections to the rural local bodies in nine districts, the AIADMK and the PMK on Wednesday urged the State Election Commission to complete polling in a single phase. They contended that two phase polling would give room for irregularities. AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami, said the observers for the elections should be Central government staff or officers from outside TN to ensure neutrality. CCTVs should be installed inside every strongroom, he added

