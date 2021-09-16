Stalin to decide on reopening schools for lower classes by Sept end: Anbil

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A decision on reopening of schools for lower classes will be taken by the chief minister after the review meeting scheduled by the end of the month, said School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi here on Wednesday.

The minister said the reports from CEOs have put forth diverse proposals. “Different educational officers have suggested different points. A few of them are suggesting reopening only for Classes 6-8, while a few are suggesting to reopen even for Class 1. Considering all suggestions, the final decision will be taken based on the advice from public health experts. We are waiting for it,” he said.

Further, he stressed that the current DMK-led government would continue to work for the welfare of the public regardless of party lines. Prior to the programme, Minister Poyyamozhi paid respects to the bust of former chief minister CN Annadurai on the occasion of his 113th birth anniversary at Chinthamani in the city.