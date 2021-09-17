24-year-old medico dies by suicide in hostel room in Tiruchy

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A 24-year-old final year medical college student from KAP Viswanathan Government Medical College died by suicide in his hostel room within GH premises on Friday.

Police sources said that Ranjith (24) of Dindigul district was pursuing his final year medicine with the KAP Viswanathan Government Medical College in Tiruchy and was currently serving as house surgeon at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital.

He was said to be alone in his hostel room when he took the extreme step as his roommate had gone for duty.

When his friends came to check on him, Ranjith's door was locked from inside. They then broke into the room through the window to find him dead.

On seeing that, his friends along with GH cops busted open the hostel room door and recovered his body.

With the body of the medico sent for post mortem, GH police started investigation to find the reason behind the medicos decision to die by suicide.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu Health Department's helpline 104, Sneha'ssuicide prevention helpline 044-24640050, and N Damodaran Centenary Lifeline Number for Suicide Prevention 1800-121-203040, under the name 'Prana'.)