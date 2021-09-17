STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

24-year-old medico dies by suicide in hostel room in Tiruchy

Ranjith was said to be alone in his hostel room when he took the extreme step as his roommate had gone for duty.

Published: 17th September 2021 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2021 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Student suicide, stress, pressure, depression

When his friends came to check on him, Ranjith's door was locked from inside. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A 24-year-old final year medical college student from KAP Viswanathan Government Medical College died by suicide in his hostel room within GH premises on Friday.

Police sources said that Ranjith (24) of Dindigul district was pursuing his final year medicine with the KAP Viswanathan Government Medical College in Tiruchy and was currently serving as house surgeon at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital. 

He was said to be alone in his hostel room when he took the extreme step as his roommate had gone for duty.

When his friends came to check on him, Ranjith's door was locked from inside. They then broke into the room through the window to find him dead.

On seeing that, his friends along with GH cops busted open the hostel room door and recovered his body.

With the body of the medico sent for post mortem, GH police started investigation to find the reason behind the medicos decision to die by suicide.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu Health Department's helpline 104, Sneha'ssuicide prevention helpline 044-24640050, and N Damodaran Centenary Lifeline Number for Suicide Prevention 1800-121-203040, under the name 'Prana'.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KAP Viswanathan Government Medical College
India Matters
Engineers inspect an oxygen plant at a 50 bedded COVID-19 care centre, at a stadium in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
Centre promises 3,600 oxygen plants to tackle a possible third Covid wave
(Express Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha)
Telangana 4th largest contributor to India’s economy
The rally taken out by various Christian organisations in Pala on Saturday to express solidarity with the Pala bishop | Express
Nuns boycott Pala bishop's anti-Muslim speech; say communalism not Christian
The entire cost of the project is cited to be Rs 3.37 crore. (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh creating India's biggest man-made forest on barren land, abandoned mine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp