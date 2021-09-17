STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

After 16 years, locals hope Kerala will share Neyyar dam water with TN?

After Kerala stopped releasing water into the channel in 2004, agricultural lands in Vilavancode taluk and the newly created Killiyoor taluk in the district have been affected.

Published: 17th September 2021 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2021 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Neyyar Dam

Neyyar Dam (File | EPS)

By M Abdul Rabi
Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: It has been 16 years since Kerala stopped releasing water from Neyyar dam into Neyyar Edathukarai Canal. And, the farmers in the district are expecting a favourable outcome at the principal secretary-level talks between Kerala and Tamil Nadu set to be held on Friday.

After Kerala stopped releasing water into the channel in 2004, agricultural lands in Vilavancode taluk and the newly created Killiyoor taluk in the district have been affected.

Retired Assistant Executive Engineer of Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department, A Mohana Dhas, told TNIE that the Neyyar dam project was part of the first five year plan and the dam was constructed in Thiruvananthapuram  district when the present Kanniyakumari district was with Travancore  state.

He pointed out that the dam was constructed for irrigating the lands in Thiruvananthapuram, Neyyathinkarai and Vilavacode taluks (Now  Vilavancode taluk is in Kanniyakumari district), noting that Tamil Nadu has the right to get water as out of the total the 140 sq kilometre catchment area of the dam, 12. 9 square kilometres is in Tamil Nadu at present.

Welcoming the talks, Vilavancode MLA S Vijayadharani, said she strongly believed the talks would yield positive results, benefitting the farmers of Vilavancode taluk.

Killiyoor MLA S Rajesh Kumar said the livelihood of farmers has been affected as water was not being released into the canal. "The farmers are now going for construction works in Kerala," he said.

Kodayar Irrigation System Chairman A Vins Anto said that Tamil Nadu has the right to receive water from Neyyar Edathukarai  canal as water from the hills in Kanniyakumari also flows to the dam.

A farmer Sathish Gobinath from Malaicode in Vilavancode taluk said that his  father had cultivated paddy in the lands but now he is unable to cultivate paddy, plantains or vegetables in  their  lands as the land has turned barren.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Neyyar dam Neyyar Edathukarai Canal
India Matters
Engineers inspect an oxygen plant at a 50 bedded COVID-19 care centre, at a stadium in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
Centre promises 3,600 oxygen plants to tackle a possible third Covid wave
(Express Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha)
Telangana 4th largest contributor to India’s economy
The rally taken out by various Christian organisations in Pala on Saturday to express solidarity with the Pala bishop | Express
Nuns boycott Pala bishop's anti-Muslim speech; say communalism not Christian
The entire cost of the project is cited to be Rs 3.37 crore. (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh creating India's biggest man-made forest on barren land, abandoned mine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp