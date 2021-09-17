Food for devotees in three more TN temples

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday extended the supply of food to devotees from 8 am to 10 pm under the Annadanam scheme in three more temples of the State — the Sri Subramanya Swami Temples at Tiruttani and at Tiruchendur, and the Samayapuram Mariamman temple — through videoconference from the Secretariat.

So far, the scheme has only been implemented at the Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple at Palani and Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple at Srirangam. An official release here said 7,500 devotees would benefit from the scheme in the above three temples.

Under the scheme to provide food to devotees, noon-meals are given at 754 temples across the State. During the pandemic, food parcels were given to 44 lakh people through HR&CE temples. HR&CE Minister PK Sekar Babu, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and senior officials were present on the occasion.