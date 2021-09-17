Grant Rs 25 lakh to family of Melur caste murder victim: NGO

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Stating that a 48-year-old resident of Melur named Nondisamy was allegedly killed by a caste Hindu on Tuesday owing to previous enmity, the Executive Director of the NGO, Evidence, A Kathir, sought Rs 25 lakh compensation and a government job for the affected family. S Nondisamy, who belonged to the SC community, was a cleanliness worker at Therkutheru panchayat.

Six months ago, Nondisamy allegedly complained against one A Pandiyarajan, a caste Hindu, for allegedly stealing cement blocks used for drainage repair works. About a week ago, Nondisamy reportedly warned Pandiarajan while he was caught mining sand, following which Pandiyarajan allegedly made casteist remarks and issued death threats to him.

“On Tuesday, when Nondisamy was chatting with his brother and friend, Pandiarajan overheard Nondisamy complaining to them about his death threats and assaulted him with a log. Nondisamy died en route to Melur government hospital,” added Kathir.