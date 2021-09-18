AIADMK moves court for fair polls

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The AIADMK on Friday approached the Madras High Court seeking orders to ensure free and fair elections to the rural local bodies in nine districts. The party’s Election Wing Deputy Secretary IS Inbadurai contended that the interval between the two phases – October 6 and 9 – could be used for ‘illegal acts’.

The petition prayed for orders to the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission for nominating polls observers (one each for district panchayat wards, belonging to Central and other State services); deploying of Central forces; protection of strongrooms where the ballot boxes would be kept; video recording of entire poll process; and posting more number of flying squads to check malpractices.

‘No auctioning of posts’

The State Election Commission (SEC) on Friday warned against the ‘auctioning’ of rural local body posts in the nine districts where elections are scheduled. “Auctioning of the posts that are to be filled through elections is condemnable and also punishable. The District Election Officers and District Administrations in the nine districts have been directed to prevent such auctioning of local body posts.