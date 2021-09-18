BJP nominates Union Minister L Murugan for Rajya Sabha polls from Madhya Pradesh 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The BJP on Saturday nominated Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan for Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh.

Murugan was appointed as a Union Minister on July 7. Since he is not an MP now, he has to get elected to either Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha within six months.

Thanking the BJP leaders, Murugan, in a tweet, said: “I am highly grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivaraj Singh Chouhan, Madhya Pradesh BJP president VD Sharma and party cadre for this blessed opportunity to serve the people.”

Earlier, there were talks that Murugan might be elected from Puducherry.