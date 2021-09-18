Coimbatore: Unable to score good marks in scholarship test by private NEET coaching centre, Class XI boy dies by suicide

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The son of a TNAU professor who was studying in class XI and appeared for the scholarship exam conducted by a private NEET, JEE coaching centre in Coimbatore, died by suicide allegedly after he failed to secure marks.

Police sources said that he appeared for the scholarship exam to get a seat for a two years class in the private institution that has been conducting coaching classes for All India Entrance exams like NEET and JEE, all over India.

The deceased was identified as M Dharunshankar, son of M Murugan who is a professor at Tamil Nadu Agricultural University in Coimbatore and residing at quarters in the University campus.

The deceased had attended the scholarship exam in the institute recently to get a seat for a coaching class. It was said that he was depressed as he failed to secure good marks in the exam. Also, the parents allegedly inquired about the marks with him.

Meanwhile on Friday night, when the deceased was alone at the house, he hung himself to death.

Further investigation is on, said police.

Saibaba Colony police who retrieved the body sent it to postmortem examination at CMCH, police added.

To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact the Tamil Nadu Health Department's helpline 104, Sneha's suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050, or N Damodaran Centenary Lifeline Number for Suicide Prevention 1800-121-203040 and ‘Vidiyal’ suicide prevention helpline run by Coimbatore district police 0422-2300999.