Govt school in Thodamuthur holding lessons for lower classes?

Published: 18th September 2021 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 05:10 AM

Representational photo (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The State government has allowed physical classes only for Classes IX to XII. But a government school at Madampatti in Thodamuthur has conducted classes for students of Classes VI to VIII in the last few days.

A resident of Madampattti, on condition of anonymity, told TNIE, “From the beginning of the week, students from class VI to VIII have been attending regular classes in the school. Though the students followed Covid-19 safety precautions, holding classes is a violation of norms. School Education department must stop this.” 

A class VIII student told TNIE, “Classes have been conducted for classes VI to VIII and we are attending classes as per our wish. Teachers have not been forced to come and attend the classes.” When contacted, HM Poongothai denied the allegation and said a few students had come to the school to submit assignments.

