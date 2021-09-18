STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Headway in Tamil Nadu-Kerala water disputes

The 3rd meeting of official-level committees of Tamil Nadu and Kerala

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The official-level committees of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, formed in 2019 for resolving key inter-State water issues made significant progress on various aspects during its third meeting on Friday. 
The next meeting is likely to take place at Chennai wherein Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan or the minister in charge of the water resources is likely to take part.  

On behalf of the Kerala government, Water Resources Secretary TK Jose and other officials took part in the meeting. On the Tamil Nadu side, PWD Secretary Sandeep Saxena, Cauvery Technical Cell Chairman R Subramanian and other officials were present. 

Briefing media persons about the meeting, Saxena said Kerala agreed in principle for Tamil Nadu’s proposal for constructing a dam at Annamalaiyar. “Certain issues in this aspect were discussed and we are positive about the final outcome. On the Nirar-Nallar project too, Kerala agreed in principle but wants to discuss technical specifications. Both States will constitute technical committees,” he added. 

Saxena said Tamil Nadu government has suggested a new location for Pandiyar-Punnampuzha project. For this project too, Kerala has no objection but wants formation of committees on both sides to discuss technical issues. 

The PWD Secretary said on Mullaiperiyar dam issue, Tamil Nadu proposed that 15 trees be cut to strengthen the baby dam, as per the directives of the Supreme Court. The Forest Department Secretary of Kerala had promised to take a decision on this soon.  Kerala officials raised the apprehensions about the safety of the Mullaiperiyar dam among the people living in downstream areas of the dam.

