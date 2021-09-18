Kovai Corporation puts on hold projects worth Rs 39 cr

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has suspended several ongoing and planned developmental works worth Rs 38.92 crores across several wards citing financial crunch. The order regarding the same was uploaded in CCMC website recently. Also, the corporation also said officials would carry out an inspection to prioritise the suspended works and resume them once the situation eases.

The construction of restrooms at the retail fish market at ward 86, establishing a stormwater drainage system and a small bridge at Mariappa Konar street in ward 98, the plan to construct the second floor at Corporation Primary School in SIHS Colony have been suspended.

Similarly, the works to establish additional classrooms at Corporation Primary School in Veeriyampalayam (North), one-year maintenance of nine public toilets at wards 56 and 57 would also stay suspended.

In the Central Zone, the corporation suspended works to replace sodium vapour street lights with LED lights.

Speaking to TNIE, city-based RTI activist S P Thiyagarajan opined CCMC could increase its revenue by collecting pending tax amounts.