STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Kovai Corporation puts on hold projects worth Rs 39 cr

The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has suspended several ongoing and planned developmental works worth Rs 38.92 crores across several wards citing financial crunch.

Published: 18th September 2021 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Drainage, delay

Representational image

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has suspended several ongoing and planned developmental works worth Rs 38.92 crores across several wards citing financial crunch. The order regarding the same was uploaded in CCMC website recently.  Also, the corporation also said officials would carry out an inspection to prioritise the suspended works and resume them once the situation eases.

The construction of restrooms at the retail fish market at ward 86, establishing a stormwater drainage system and a small bridge at Mariappa Konar street in ward 98, the plan to construct the second floor at Corporation Primary School in SIHS Colony have been suspended.

Similarly, the works to establish additional classrooms at Corporation Primary School in Veeriyampalayam (North), one-year maintenance of nine public toilets at wards 56 and 57 would also stay suspended.   

In the Central Zone, the corporation suspended works to replace sodium vapour street lights with LED lights.

Speaking to TNIE, city-based RTI activist S P Thiyagarajan opined CCMC could increase its revenue by collecting pending tax amounts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
stormwater drainage Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp