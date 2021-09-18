Ranipet: Rs 3.91 lakh cash looted from ATM, probe underway

By Express News Service

VELLORE An unidentified gang decamped with an automated teller machine (ATM) containing Rs 3.91 lakh cash in Perungalathur at Ranipet district, on Friday morning.

Police sources said that the incident happened around 2.30 am on Friday at an Axis Bank kiosk near the entrance of a private engineering college on Tiruttani-Tirivallur Road in Arakkonam Taluk.

According to initial estimates, the machine had Rs 3.91 lakh cash. According to reports, the machine got a refill on September 15 and had around Rs 8 lakh cash. Arakkonam taluk police, said that the gang cut open the machine using a gas welding machine.

“They seem to have come fully-equipped,” an officer said. Two special police teams have been formed and a search is underway.