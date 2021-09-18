RN Ravi assumes charge as Governor of Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ravindra Narayan Ravi today assumed office as the Governor of Tamil Nadu. Chief Justice of Madras High Court Sanjib Banerjee administered the oath of office to Ravi at a function held at Raj Bhavan here.

After the swearing-in ceremony, Chief Minister MK Stalin introduced Assembly Speaker M Appavu and Ministers to the Governor.

The swearing-in ceremony was over within seven minutes.