RN Ravi assumes charge as Governor of Tamil Nadu

After the swearing-in ceremony, Chief Minister MK Stalin introduced Assembly Speaker M Appavu and Ministers to the Governor. 

Published: 18th September 2021 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister MK Stalin welcomes new Governor of Tamil Nadu RN Ravi during the swearing in ceremony at Raj Bhavan on Saturday (Photo | EPS/Ashwin Prasath)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ravindra Narayan Ravi today assumed office as the Governor of Tamil Nadu. Chief Justice of Madras High Court Sanjib Banerjee administered the oath of office to Ravi at a function held at Raj Bhavan here. 

The swearing-in ceremony was over within seven minutes. 

