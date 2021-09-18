STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN doctor drowns after her car gets stuck in water-filled subway in Pudukkottai

Reportedly, after spotting the car in trouble a lorry which was coming in the rear side of the car attempted to rescue the two who were stuck inside. 

Published: 18th September 2021 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 07:40 PM   |  A+A-

The subway which is over 100 meters long is a nightmare for motorists to travel in the monsoon season, as the drainage system inside the subway fails to clear out the water immediately

The subway which is over 100 meters long is a nightmare for motorists to travel in the monsoon season, as the drainage system inside the subway fails to clear out the water immediately | ENS

By Express News Service

A woman doctor in Krishnagiri district drowned in a freak mishap after her car got stuck in a subway filled with rainwater, at Thudaiyur in Pudukkottai on Friday night.

The railway subway between Poomadimalai and Thudaiyur is over 100 metres long and remains a nightmare for motorists during the rains. The drainage system inside the subway often gets blocked and water stagnates after heavy rain. Railway staff use pumps to bale out the stagnant water.

On Friday night, rain lashed the area for over an hour and the subway was filled with rainwater.

A police official investigating the case said, "Sathiya (35) was driving her car with her mother-in-law Jeyam in the back seat and they were on their way home. Seeing a lorry going through the subway, Sathiya also tried entered the subway hoping to drive through it. However, the car got stuck when she reached the middle part and the engine stopped. Water started entering the vehicle and the doors got jammed, making it impossible for the occupants to come out. Before drowning, a panicking Sathiya called her husband over mobile phone, seeking help. A couple of persons coming in a lorry behind the car jumped in to rescue the women. Though they managed to open the window and pull out Jeyam, it was difficult to rescue Sathiya as her seat belt was also jammed, and she drowned."

The two women were rushed to Pudukkottai Government Hospital, where Sathiya, a government doctor, was declared dead. Jeyam is in a critical condition.

The news about Sathiya's death created tension among residents of Thudaiyur, who staged a protest urging the district administration and railways to ensure that no more tragedies happen in the subway.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu doctor drowns Subway drowning case Subway flooding
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp