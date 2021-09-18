Two right wing outfit members held in Coimbatore for abusive posters on Periyar

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore city police arrested two members of a right wing outfit on Friday for putting up posters with derogatory comments against social reformer and Dravidar Kazhagam founder Periyar EV Ramasamy, whose birth anniversary was observed as Social Justice Day in the State.

The posters were found stuck in Gandhipuram where members of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK) and others were celebrating Periyar's birth anniversary. Police removed the posters to prevent untoward incident and held an inquiry.

Following the investigation, Kattoor police secured three persons -- V Muthukrishnan (30), district youth wing general secretary of Bharat Sena from Rathinapuri, S Tamilarasan (31) a member of Bharat Sena from Peelamedu and a daily wage labourer Ravikumar (aged around 60) from Rathinapuri -- for allegedly putting up the posters.

Muthukrishnan and Tamilarasan were booked under Section 4 of Tamil Nadu Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act and Section 505 (2) (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) of Indian Penal Code (IPC). They were remanded in the evening, while Ravikumar was released on station bail, a police officer said.