STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Artefacts reveal Korkai’s trade links with Egypt

The artefacts found at Korkai has brought to light the ancient port city’s trade relations with the Eastern countries, Egypt and Ganges plain.

Published: 19th September 2021 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2021 04:14 AM   |  A+A-

The large storage jar found at Korkai archeological site | Express

By S Godson Wisely Dass
Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The artefacts found at Korkai has brought to light the ancient port city’s trade relations with the Eastern countries, Egypt and Ganges plain. Earlier, the excavations unearthed a perforated pipe and a brick structure, chunk cutting factories in Korkai, hinting at a busy industrial activity. The archaeologists of the Department of Archaeology of Tamil Nadu excavating the Korkai site had found two storage jars one above the other, within a brick structure at a trench in Korkai. The experts had managed to unearth one jar while another had been excavated until its neck portion.

“The antique storage jar was found at the depth of five feet and it was surrounded by a brick structure on all its sides. The storage jar is four feet in height and three feet in diameter,” said the site director Thangadurai. The possibility of unearthing the other jar below is bleak as ground water had sprung, he added.

A black polished potsherd which was prominently used in river Ganges plains, was found inside the storage jar. “It reveals the trade relations between the Ganges plains and Porunai plains,” he said. When Bishop Robert Caldwel excavated Korkai in 1876, he unearthed an large urn having 11 feet in circumference.

A few feet away, the archaeologists found remains of a Torpedo jar, which is used to bring oil from Egypt. The archaeologists said, the Torpedo jar is a large handle-less pot having a narrow neck. It was found nearly 10 feet away from the perforated pipe, unearthed recently. “Torpedo jar must be used to transport oil and other liquid commodities from Egypt to Korkai,” the archaeologist said, adding the sample has also been confirmed with the Egyptian counterparts. Torpedo jar again proves its overseas trade links with Egypt.

Also, the archaeologists had discovered a Chinese ware that emphatically proves its trade relations with Eastern countries, said the site director. The Korkai, the capital of Pandyan kingdom, is already renowned for pearl fishery. It finds its name in the Tamil sangam literature, and in the travel notes of Claudius Ptolemy, who travelled the southern peninsula in the second century, and in the Periplus of the Erythrean Sea. While Ptolemy refers to Korkai as ‘kolkhic’, it is mentioned as ‘Colchis’ in Periplus, which was a key maritime trade guide used by the Gulf traders in the first century.  

Archaeological enthusiast Muthalakurichi Kamarasu said that it is for the first time evidence of Korkai’s trade with Eastern countries and Ganges plains are found. “While the Chola empire’s trade links are known in detail, the current excavations at Korkai will reveal the trade and industrial activity of Pandyas,” he said.

Connecting the dots
The Korkai finds its name in the Tamil sangam literature, and in the travel notes of Claudius Ptolemy, who travelled the southern peninsula in 2nd century, and in the Periplus of the Erythrean Sea

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Egypt Korkai
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp