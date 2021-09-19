STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Chaos and confusion will take centre stage in engineering admissions: Expert

Career consultant Jayaprakash Gandhi said 7,513 students scored between 190 and 200 marks this year, compared to 3,445 last year.

Published: 19th September 2021 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2021 04:03 AM   |  A+A-

Engineering aspirants on their way to an exam centre

Representational imag. (File Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With over 1 lakh students scoring more than 150 marks in the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) cut-off, experts say students will face utter chaos and confusion while filling in their choices. The competition has increased significantly, since last year, only about 32,000 students scored above 150 marks. Due to this, students can’t use last year’s cut-off figures as a reference when selecting an institute.

Hence, experts advise students to fill in as many choices as possible to ensure they get a college they desire. Career consultant Jayaprakash Gandhi said 7,513 students scored between 190 and 200 marks this year, compared to 3,445 last year. “This time, even a student with 190 marks may not be able to get a seat of their choice... The only solution is for students to make a wide number of choices,” said Gandhi.

He further stressed that the Directorate of Technical Education should create a special video in both Tamil and English to guide students in the choice-filling process. “Educating students on selecting a number of choices is the way to help them,” he added.

This year, an almost 100 per cent pass percentage was reported in Class 12 in both CBSE and State Board, and the number of high scorers increased. The number of top scorers in TNEA has also increased, said experts.

P Selvaraj, secretary of the Consortium of Self-Financing Professional, Arts and Science Colleges, said, “As there is uncertainty about getting the preferred seat in your choice of college, many students will opt for admission through management quota.” The number of engineering seats in the State is more than the number of eligible candidates.

“Last year, about 50 per cent of seats in private engineering colleges remained vacant, but this year, we are expecting the number to fall to 25 per cent,” said the consortium’s joint secretary TD Eswaramoorthy.

The TNEA had received 1,74,930 applications, but only 1,39,033 candidates were on the rank list as the rest were deemed ineligible based on the verification of certificates.

Increase in top scorers
An almost 100 per cent pass percentage was reported in Class 12 in CBSE and State Board, and the number of high scorers increased. The number of top scorers in TNEA has also increased

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TNEA Engineering Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp