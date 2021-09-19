Formation of education boards may serve Puducherry students better: Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: If a board or individual boards for primary, secondary or higher education is/are formed, it may best serve the interests of the students in Puducherry, said Madras High Court.

However, a decision in this regard is exclusively within the domain of the government of Puducherry Union Territory (UT), added the court and disposed of a PIL praying for orders to constitute an independent board for school education in the UT.

The First Bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu said, the court asked the petitioner, R Sreedhar, to make a fresh representation to the Education secretary, who was asked to furnish a ‘speaking reply’ to the petitioner within twelve weeks of receiving a representation.

The petitioner was instructed to make it in the next four weeks. The court expressed hope that expeditious steps would be taken to best serve the interest of schoolchildren.