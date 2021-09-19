STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Formation of education boards may serve Puducherry students better: Madras HC

If a board or individual boards for primary, secondary or higher education is/are formed, it may best serve the interests of the students in Puducherry, said Madras High Court.

Published: 19th September 2021 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2021 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: If a board or individual boards for primary, secondary or higher education is/are formed, it may best serve the interests of the students in Puducherry, said Madras High Court.

However, a decision in this regard is exclusively within the domain of the government of Puducherry Union Territory (UT), added the court and disposed of a PIL praying for orders to constitute an independent board for school education in the UT.

The First Bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu said, the court asked the petitioner, R Sreedhar, to make a fresh representation to the Education secretary, who was  asked to furnish a ‘speaking reply’ to the petitioner within twelve weeks of receiving a representation.

The petitioner was instructed to make it in the next four weeks. The court expressed hope that expeditious steps would be taken to best serve the interest of schoolchildren. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp