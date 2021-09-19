Tamil writers get Sahitya Akademi prize for translation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two Tamil writers — TES Raghavan and K Chellappan — have been chosen for the Sahitya Akademi prize for translation for the year 2020. Also, Marathi writer Sonali Navangul has been chosen for this prize for translating the Tamil novel Irandam Jaamankalin Kathai, written by poet Salma, into Marathi. Chief Minister MK Stalin has congratulated the three writers who have won the prize.

TES Raghavan has been chosen for this prize for translating Thirukkural into Hindi. Also, K Chellappan has been chosen for translating Gora, a novel in Bengali, authored by Rabindranath Tagore into Tamil.

The award carries `50,000 and a copper plaque and it will be presented to the translators at a special function to be held later this year.