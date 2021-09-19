Villupuram: Either get Covid vaccine or quit job, MGNREGA workers told

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Residents from Muthampalayam alleged the supervisors of the village’s Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) had forced workers to vaccinate their families against Covid-19, or to leave jobs.

R Iyappan (39), a resident, said his mother is a worker under the MGNREGA scheme. His father and brother had not taken the jab due to their health conditions, while his mother and wife were vaccinated. Iyappan, too, has not taken

the vaccine. “I need some time as I cannot take a leave for two days due to work. My nominal right to exercise a choice is being denied here and I demand action from the district administration to ensure that MGNREGA workers will not be affected on account of their family’s vaccination status,” he said.

This is not an isolated case. Several other villagers, said if the workers are sent home, it would drastically affect their economic status. Meanwhile, official sources clarified that family members of workers must not be forced to get vaccinated, but be educated on its importance.

A senior official told TNIE that the department staff were directed to educate people. “Any case of forceful vaccination can be reported to Public Health Centres and action will be taken,” said official.