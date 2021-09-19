STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Villupuram: Either get Covid vaccine or quit job, MGNREGA workers told

This is not an isolated case. Several other villagers, said if the workers are sent home, it would drastically affect their economic status.

Published: 19th September 2021 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2021 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

A member of the medical staff draws serum from an AstraZeneca vaccine container at a vaccination center

Representational Image. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Residents from Muthampalayam alleged the supervisors of the village’s Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) had forced workers to vaccinate their families against Covid-19, or to leave jobs.

R Iyappan (39), a resident, said his mother is a worker under the MGNREGA scheme. His father and brother had not taken the jab due to their health conditions, while his mother and wife were vaccinated. Iyappan, too, has not taken 

the vaccine. “I need some time as I cannot take a leave for two days due to work. My nominal right to exercise a choice is being denied here and I demand action from the district administration to ensure that MGNREGA workers will not be affected on account of their family’s vaccination status,” he said.

This is not an isolated case. Several other villagers, said if the workers are sent home, it would drastically affect their economic status. Meanwhile, official sources clarified that family members of workers must not be forced to get vaccinated, but be educated on its importance.

A senior official told TNIE that the department staff were directed to educate people. “Any case of forceful vaccination can be reported to Public Health Centres and action will be taken,” said official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MGNREGA COVID vaccine COVID 19 Villupuram
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp