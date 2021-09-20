STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
400-year old hero stones and sculptures found near Madurai

Hero stones and sculptures, suspected to be 300-400 years old, have been found in the foothills of E Pudupatti village near Thottappanayakkanur in Usilampatti block of Madurai.

Published: 20th September 2021

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  Hero stones and sculptures, suspected to be 300-400 years old, have been found in the foothills of E Pudupatti village near Thottappanayakkanur in Usilampatti block of Madurai.

Speaking to TNIE,  art historian KT Gandhirajan, said the landmark where the artefacts were found is geographically significant.

“It is the main access point between Pandya and Chera countries. This is the first mountain one would meet while going from Madurai to Kerala. A fortification structure linking two hillocks for a stretch of over one kilometer has been built earlier and the remains of it are still found in parts here. It has been used as a watch tower and check post to monitor anyone entering or going out of the Pandya country. In the later period, Nayak Zamin settlements were found. The hillock is also the house for the tribal population,” he said, adding that the pathway has been a trade route and a war zone.

During the recent exploration, two hero stones and a sculpture of a woman were identified in an open site in the foothills of E Pudupatti village. Each of them was three feet tall and 1.5 or 2 feet wide.

The style of sculptures reveals that it has been designed by different sculptors during different periods and in a gap of 50 to 100 years.

Another hero stone, which has been carved on three sides, has a King on a horse and the Queen standing nearby. An attendant holding an umbrella is also there.

Another side of the stone has a soldier walking by controlling the horse and there is yet another soldier guarding the King from behind.

“It is a beautifully carved sculpture,” he added.

