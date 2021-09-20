‘Ask students; don’t trust TNEA data on engineering colleges for admissions’: Experts

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Students looking for admission to engineering colleges in the State this year better learn about their desired college’s academic performance from existing students.

According to experts, the performance report and cut-off marks uploaded by Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) on its website can not be relied upon.

The academic performance results available on the website shows that as many as 343 engineering colleges affiliated to Anna University have got a pass percentage of above 80 per cent in the November/December 2020 exams.

Similarly, at least 400 out of the 411 colleges in the list have got above 50 per cent pass percentage in the Nov/Dec 2020 exam.

In the 2019 academic year though, only 57 colleges had managed to get a pass percentage above 50 per cent.

According to experts, the pass percentage has soared this year as online exams were conducted in July with no proper vigilance.

“Instead of helping students, these figures are only going to enhance their confusion. Students cannot judge the colleges on basis of this faulty and bogus performance report,” said E Balagurusamy, former vice chancellor of Anna university.

“If one goes by the list, all the colleges in the State are good,” added Balagurusamy.

The results of the April/May 2020 semester exam provided on the website are even higher as the government had declared students of the first three years all-pass, in view of the pandemic.

Career consultant Jayaprakash Gandhi advised that students collect information about the academic performance, placements and infrastructure of the colleges that are in their preferential list, by visiting the institutes themselves or by interacting with the current students.

“Students will have a very tough time while filling the choices because the list only presents a very rosy picture,” said Gandhi.