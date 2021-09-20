STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Presence of river sand at former minister Veeramani’s house confirmed

Published: 20th September 2021 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2021 03:21 AM

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration, KC Veeramani

Former Tamil Nadu Minister KC Veeramani. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATHUR:  An inspection carried out by the mines department confirmed the presence of mounds of ‘river sand’ on the premises of former minister K C Veeramani’s residence at Jolarpet.

A team, led by D Bernard, Assistant Director (AD-Vellore) of Mines, went for the inspection on Friday, a day after the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) found river sand at the former minister’s residence during a surprise search.

“About 551 units of river sand were found during the inspection. Each unit is valued at Rs 1,995, according to the sand stockyard value (government value) set by the Public Works Department (PWD) in 2020. The selling price of the sand (per unit), however, differs depending on factors like transportation and location,” Bernard told TNIE.

Given the factors that determine the costs, one unit of river sand may be sold for as high as Rs 4,000-6,000, he said. 

A report has been submitted to Tirupathur Collector Amar Kushwaha. The estimated maximum value of the 551 units is around Rs 33 lakh.

Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption K C Veeramani Public Works Department
