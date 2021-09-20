‘Withdraw all cases against Kudankulam protesters’: Activist Udayakumaran urges Tamil Nadu government

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Coordinator of People’s Movement Against Nuclear Energy (PMANE), SP Udayakumaran, has urged the State government to withdraw all the cases registered against the people who protested against the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP).

Addressing news persons on Saturday, Udayakumaran claimed, though DMK had promised to withdraw all the cases against the protesters, 63 cases are yet to be withdrawn.

“Only 26 out of 89 cases have been withdrawn. The State government should either withdraw the cases or should at least expedite the legal proceedings. Still, the names of many people feature in the ‘wanted list’. The youngsters, searching for jobs, are the most affected,” he said, adding, the cases are affecting the livelihood of the villagers.

“As stated by Minister for Electricity V Senthil Balaji, the State government should hear the public opinion on the construction of Unit 5 and 6 in Kudankulam and take steps to stop the construction works. The people of Kudankulam are against the expansion of the power plant,” he added.

Earlier Udayakumaran convened a meeting with the advocates of PMANE in the city.