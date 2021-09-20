STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Withdraw all cases against Kudankulam protesters’: Activist Udayakumaran urges Tamil Nadu government

Addressing news persons on Saturday, Udayakumaran claimed, though DMK had promised to withdraw all the cases against the protesters, 63 cases are yet to be withdrawn.

Published: 20th September 2021 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2021 03:17 AM   |  A+A-

Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI:  Coordinator of People’s Movement Against Nuclear Energy (PMANE), SP Udayakumaran, has urged the State government to withdraw all the cases registered against the people who protested against the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP). 

Addressing news persons on Saturday, Udayakumaran claimed, though DMK had promised to withdraw all the cases against the protesters, 63 cases are yet to be withdrawn.

“Only 26 out of 89 cases have been withdrawn. The State government should either withdraw the cases or should at least expedite the legal proceedings. Still, the names of many people feature in the ‘wanted list’. The youngsters, searching for jobs, are the most affected,” he said, adding, the cases are affecting the livelihood of the villagers. 

“As stated by Minister for Electricity V Senthil Balaji, the State government should hear the public opinion on the construction of Unit 5 and 6 in Kudankulam and take steps to stop the construction works. The people of Kudankulam are against the expansion of the power plant,” he added. 

Earlier Udayakumaran convened a meeting with the advocates of PMANE in the city.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project People’s Movement Against Nuclear Energy
India Matters
Representational image (Express Illustration)
Thanks to Covid lockdown, doctors in dilemma with no practical experience
Puri's Jagannath temple (File Photo | EPS)
Treasure hunt at Puri's Jagannath Temple for 'hidden hoard'
Suman Kumar Jha
Youth creates jobs without investing a single paisa
A General cannot set narrative in democracy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp