400-year-old unique Sati stone discovered at Purasalur

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A four-century-old Sati stone was found near a Panchayat Union Primary School in Purasalur of Tiruchuli on Monday. Sources said when the ground near the school was dug to build a compound wall, construction workers were surprised to see an old piece of stone that had carvings on it. Later, assistant professor of the Department of History at Devangar Arts College S Ramesh identified the stone as a four-century-old Sati stone.

What’s peculiar about the Sati stone is that the make

seems to be carrying a dagger, and there is a small

sculpture of a woman swinging at the base | Express

On the reception of the information from Ramesh that such a stone was identified, president of Ramanathapuram Archaeological Research Foundation V Rajaguru analysed the sculpture. Speaking to TNIE, Rajaguru confirmed that the stone was a Sati stone that must have been planted in memory of a woman who might have committed self-immolation after the death of her husband.

“Women used to kill themselves after the death of their husbands in war or for the kings. They are also called by the names Maalaiyeedu, Maalaiyadi, Theepanchamman, Maalaikkaari, and Seelaikkaari. Two other Sati stones discovered near this school are now worshipped,” he said.

“However, what seems peculiar about this Sati stone is the weapon the male carries in his hand. He has a dagger, which is extremely rare. I have not seen it anywhere before. Also, there is a small sculpture of a woman swinging at the base, which is not found in other stones. This might have been a depiction to symbolise the fact that the dead woman was very young,” he further added.

The historians state that the statue must belong to the 17th century AD and must belong to the Thumbichi Naicker era. “The Thumbichi Naickers resided in the stretch between Thoothukudi and Rameswaram, where many such Sati stones from their era can be found,” added Rajaguru.

Rock paintings from 3,000 BC found

The Tiruvannamalai Centre for Historical Research (TCHR) discovered rock art paintings dating back to 3000 BC in Nallan Pillai Petral village, bordering Tiruvannamalai and Villupuram districts, on Monday. TCHR, a district-level society formed to conduct research and document local histories through archeological discoveries, found the paintings on a hillock during a recent field inspection.

According to TCHR Secretary S Balamurugan, ”Paintings of fish, tortoises, and humans, measuring one foot to three feet, were on a huge rock. They were represented in red ochre and white”