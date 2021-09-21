STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NDA Rajya Sabha seat nominee for Puducherry to be announced Monday?

The CM reportedly had a discussion with PM Narendra Modi through video conference at Raj Nivas, sources said, adding that the candidate will be finalised and announced on Tuesday.

Published: 21st September 2021 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2021 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

Representational image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister N Rangasamy’s meeting with Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Dr Tamilisai Soundarajan at Raj Nivas on Monday morning has sparked speculation that a decision might have been arrived at on the NDA nominee to the Rajya Sabha seat. The CM reportedly had a discussion with PM Narendra Modi through video conference at Raj Nivas, sources said, adding that the candidate will be finalised and announced on Tuesday.

The development comes after Sunday’s talks between the CM and the BJP delegation of Home Minister A Namassivayam and State President V Saminathan failed to reach a consensus on contesting the RS seat. Meanwhile, the Opposition has adopted a wait-and-watch policy. If cracks appear in the NDA, the DMK-led Opposition has a plan, according to sources.

The DMK, Congress, and three independents, who constitute 11 members of the 30 elected representatives, recently met at a hotel near Rajiv Gandhi statue, where they had come to attend a function.

