TN to cover all education costs for 7.5% quota students

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: All college-related expenses of government school students who join professional courses under the new 7.5 per cent special reservation quota will be borne by the State government, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced on Monday. These expenses include the fees for counselling, tuition, hostel, and course charges. This is expected to cost the State exchequer an additional Rs 250 crore.

A law was enacted in the State Assembly last month reserving 7.5 per cent seats — in professional degree courses such as engineering, agriculture, veterinary and law in government, aided and private institutions — for students from government schools.The government’s decision is expected to benefit about 12,000 students who will join engineering colleges, and 350 students who will be admitted to other professional courses such as agriculture, fishery and law, this year.

The chief minister made this announcement during an event at Anna University to distribute admission letters to 50 candidates who were admitted to various programmes under the special quota. Stalin urged the students to make the most of the opportunity and equip themselves with skills to uplift their families and villages.

“At least 69 per cent of students in government schools are from rural areas and poor backgrounds. The special reservation will help in their development. It is an attempt by the DMK government to provide quality higher education to students in State-run schools, especially in rural areas,” the chief minister said.

“Years later, if a students who benefits from this reservation tells me he is working in a big company or has become an entrepreneur because of the government order, there wouldn’t be a happier moment for me,” he added. Stalin went on to say the DMK government’s tenure should be known as the golden era of higher education and research.

Over 12,000 students to benefit this year

