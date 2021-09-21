Vaigai, Pallavan special trains partially cancelled for two days

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In view of the ongoing engineering works at Mathuranthagam, between Chengalpattu and Villupuram section, Madurai-Chennai Vaigai special and Chennai-Karaikudi Pallavan special trains remain partially cancelled between Chennai Egmore and Villupuram.

Madurai-Chennai Egmore Superfast Express Special leaving Madurai on September 22 and 29, will run up to Villupuram. Similarly, the Chennai Egmore-Karaikudi Pallavan Express Special leaving Chennai Egmore on September 22 and 29 is partially cancelled between Chennai Egmore and Villupuram. The Puducherry- New Delhi Express Special leaving Puducherry on September 22 and 29 is diverted via Villupuram, Katpadi, Perambur and Gudur by skipping stoppages at Chennai Egmore.