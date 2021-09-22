ESI hospital gets Rs 3.8 lakh from bail petitioners

Deepak Sathish By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The list of benefactors for the ESI Hospital is improving with each passing day, thanks to a judge in the Madras High Court. Justice M Dhandapani has in the last six months directed anticipatory bail (AB) seekers to deposit the penalty amount to government hospitals across the State as Covid-19 relief fund.

The ESI hospital has so far received Rs 3.8 lakh through fines deposited by seven AB petitioners. Dean of the hospital, M Raveendran, said: “We were surprised when the judge gave such an order. Some send DDs, and a few visit us to hand over the money. The supply of pulse oximeters, gluco strips, ventilator masks, by the government has come down. We are buying these using the money deposited by the accused.”

Among those penalised is a Chennai-based lab technician who was found guilty of fabricating a test report. Similarly, persons involved in illegal possession of PDS rice and arrack were also directed to be enlarged on bail on condition that they pay the penalty to ESI Hospital.

Once the amount is credited in the bank account, the hospital sends an acknowledgement to Justice Dhandapani, the dean said, adding that the act of judge was a recognition of the hard work put in by ESI Hospital workers in combating the virus. The judge has directed bail seekers to pay penalty to other government hospitals too.

