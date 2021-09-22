Kerala seeks rocks for seaport, many see red

S Godson Wisely Dass By

Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Several activists and Thoothukudi residents have taken exception to Kerala Minister Ahammad Devarkovil's request to the Tamil Nadu government to facilitate supply of rocks through VO Chidambaranar Port for constructing a seaport at Vizhinjam. "The Kerala government last time gave environmental clearance to only three stone quarries against a demand for 19 quarries. While they are cleverly protecting their resources every which way possible, why should the parched Tamil Nadu be unmindful of its natural resources?'' social activist SP Udhayakumar asked.

Ahammad Devarkovil, who holds the Ports, Museums and Archaeology portfolios, had submitted a memorandum to Tamil Nadu Public Works and Mini Ports Minister EV Velu, seeking assistance for unhindered transportation of rocks. Reportedly, Devarkovil sent the memorandum after some Collectors of Tamil Nadu districts prevented the transportation of rocks to Kerala to finish works for the seaport being built by the Adani Group.

Urging the State government not to yield to the demands of Kerala, Udhayakumar added, "Their State is rich with mountainous ranges and other natural resources. Tamil Nadu should not be unmindful of depleting its own resources."

Meanwhile, Thoothukudi residents have urged the State government to again appeal to the Kerala government to repair Shenbagavalli check dam in Western Ghats (Tenkasi district) so that the Vaippar river, which traverses through Ettayapuram and Vilathikulam taluks in Thoothukudi, will receive water. Activist Antony Chandran of Vembar told TNIE the northern part of Thoothukudi parched up only after the Kerala government previously rejected TN's plea to renovate the Shenbagavalli check dam. "Over the decades, Vaippar river have become a major spot for sand quarrying," he rued.

According to MDMK functionary Rajendran, the Shenbagavalli anaicut issue has been pending for the past three decades. "The Kerala government refused to repair the check dam and returned the money given by TN government. The Shenbagavalli anaicut, if repaired, will divert water to Nitchebanathi river, which merges with Vaippar river, which now remains dry round the year. If the repair works are taken up, water from Vaippar will facilitate irrigation of over 40,000 acres of farm lands," he said.

When contacted by TNIE, DMK's environment wing deputy secretary Safi said the opposition to the supplying of rocks to Kerala was not yet brought to the notice of the environment wing. "We will discuss this in detail after finding out what type of rocks are required for the project," he said.