'Upper castes' in TN village boycott voting as polling booth shifted to SC locality

Caste Hindu residents said they would boycott the polls and return their government documents to officials if the polling station was not shifted back to their area.

Published: 22nd September 2021 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

Caste Hindus protest against the shifting of the polling station

By Thinakaran Rajamani
Express News Service

TENKASI: Caste Hindu families in Valasai village of Kambaneri panchayat have decided to boycott the local body polls reportedly because the polling station has been shifted to an SC-community area. Kadayanallur union block development officer Kanthasamy said the station was shifted because the new spot is more convenient for the polls.

“The new polling station at the Government Adi Dravidar Welfare High School is just 200 m from the previous one. Valasai village houses Caste Hindus, SC community members and Muslims. Only the Caste Hindus are opposed to shifting the polling station. We plan to hold peace talks soon,” Kanthasamy added.

Caste Hindu residents said they would boycott the polls and return their government documents to officials if the polling station was not shifted back to their area. “We suspect officials were under political pressure to shift the station. The BDO and district administration officials did not heed our petitions,” they added.

Pointing out that a spacious building with good toilet facilities was built at the Adi Dravidar Welfare High School premises recently, a district administration official said, “The station was shifted because the new building has much better facilities.” 

Meanwhile, voters of Pattadaikatti panchayat in Melaneelithanallur Union have also decided to boycott the local body polls, as neither a panchayat office nor a village administrative office was built in their village. Collector S Gopala Sundararaj didn’t respond to calls from TNIE.

TAGS
SC-community local body polls
