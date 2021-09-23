STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madras High Court quashes compensation award for VK Sasikala's property

Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan, who quashed the order, directed the Revenue department to conduct an enquiry afresh, after she had earlier moved the court over the matter.

Published: 23rd September 2021 11:51 PM

VK Sasikala

VK Sasikala (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday set aside an order of the Revenue authorities awarding compensation for the land acquired from VK Sasikala, a close aide of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, for road-widening works in nearby Panaiyur in 2011.

The compensation award for taking over the 784 sq.mt, adjoining the Old Mahabalipuram Road in Panaiyur was passed in September 2011.

Aggrieved, Sasikala preferred the petition challenging the same in the same year.

She contended that necessary notice was not issued to her, before fixing the compensation.

The authorities had razed down the compound wall, constructed after spending a huge amount.

The property consisted of trees only, she claimed.

The state government filed its counter this month, after a gap of 10 years.

Holding that the Revenue authorities had failed to issue a notice, as required under Sec.

19(5) of the Land Acquisition Act, the judge quashed the order awarding the compensation in respect of Sasikala's property alone.

He also directed the authorities to issue a fresh award within two weeks, after issuing notice to her.

