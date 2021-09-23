STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK backs call for 'Bharat Bandh' on September ​27 against farm laws

The ruling DMK appealed to the people, farmers, farm workers and traders to take part in the proposed nationwide strike on September 27.

Published: 23rd September 2021 11:46 PM

DMK chief and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

DMK chief and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK on Thursday appealed to the people, farmers, farm workers and traders to take part in the proposed nationwide strike on September 27 by farmer unions and urged its functionaries as well to make the "Bharat Bandh" a success in Tamil Nadu.

The party stood with farmers protesting -in Delhi and other places- against the farm laws, DMK's state agriculture wing chief NKK Periyasamy said, adding, the Centre was however autocratic and does not pay heed to them.

Against this background and seeking the repeal of the "anti-agriculture" farm laws, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella outfit of several associations of farmers has called for a nationwide, peaceful strike on September 27 which would not affect essential activities, he said in a statement.

Tamil Nadu farmers, farm workers, general public, traders and all social outifits should participate in the bandh and make it a complete success, he requested.

The proposed strike is also against fuel price rise, the anti-democratic proposals of privatisation of public sector enterprises, he said, adding, the public support in Tamil Nadu should echo across the nation.

Party's farmers wing office-bearers and all other functionaries should make the bandh a success, he said.

