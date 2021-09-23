STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN girl kills drunk father who tried to molest her, released

The man was found dead on Monday night with stab wounds 

For representational purposes.

By Bagalavan Perier B
Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Police on Wednesday released a 17-year-old girl, detained in connection with the death of her father – a 40-year-old differently-abled man – on Monday night. Police from the Avalurpettai Station said the man was a resident of Kovilporaiyur near Gingee and was found dead with stab wounds to his chest. His younger daughter stayed with him in the village and studies Class 12 at a government school.

“On Monday night, we found Vengatesan’s body with a knife protruding from his chest. His daughter said she went to the neighbour’s house in the evening and found her father dead when she returned,” said an investigating officer.

Venkatesan’s body was sent to government Villupuram medical college hospital for autopsy. The police started an inquiry after registering a case under IPC section 302. Since the man was working for a candidate contesting in the local body election, the police first suspected his murder might be politically motivated and detained a few suspects from the village for inquiry. On Tuesday, however, the girl told police that it was her who murdered him.

“Since the sniffer dog didn’t ran out of the house and roamed around her, we had our suspicions. During the inquiry, she confessed,” police said. In her statement, she said her father used to consume liquor daily. 
On Monday evening, he returned home inebriated and tried to molest her. So, she pushed him away. When he made further advances, she stabbed him with a kitchen knife.

In this attack, he was severely injured and later died. The girl then went to the neighbour’s home and claimed that her father was murdered by someone,” police source said. “In the inquiry, we found that she killed him to self-defence. So, the case was converted to IPC Section 100 and she was released from the case without arrest. Now, she is admitted to a government hospital for treatment and soon counselling will be given to her,”  said Gingee sub division deputy superintendent of police K Elangovan.

DSP said this is the first time such a case has been filed under this section in Villupuram. Recently, in two different incidents in Madurai and Tiruvannamalai, two women were released from murder cases for the same reason, police sources said. 
 

