TN prepared to face northeast monsoon: PWD

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Public Works Department Secretary Sandeep Saxena on Wednesday said the Water Resources Department’s preparations for the ensuing northeast monsoon were going on in full swing across the State.

Addressing a press conference at the secretariat, Saxena said, “All executive engineers across the State have been instructed to make a ‘walk through survey’ on the banks of rivers, lakes and water resources to check whether sluice gates and other mechanisms are functioning well.

Wherever necessary, strengthening works should be carried out and a report should be sent to the government by October 10.” He said the officials have been instructed to keep sufficient number of sandbags and JCBs to face any eventuality during the monsoon.

The secretary said the Water Resources Department has coordinated the preparedness works with the Revenue, Highways and Municipal Administration departments, local bodies, and the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Drainage Board. In Chennai, zonal level special plans have been devised for preventing water stagnation in residential areas and on roads.

Survey to check water sources

