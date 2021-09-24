5 years on, Tiruppur dyeing unit owners await subsidy on power tariff

Saravanan MP By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Owners of dyeing units in Tiruppur have reiterated their demand for subsidy in power tariff for treating effluent in common effluent treatment plants (CETP). They have sought a subsidy of Rs 4 in the commercial power tariff of Rs 6.35 per unit.

CEO of Dyers Association of Tiruppur (DAT) B Muruga Bhoopathy said, "There are more than 510 dyeing units in the district. Effluent from these units is sent to 18 CETPs. These plants have capital costs and require power and specialized manpower for their operation and maintenance. Because of these constraints, small dyeing units cannot afford to have their own effluent treatment facilities. Therefore, effluent from all dyeing units is brought to the CETPs for treatment."

He said the units shared the expenses for the operation and maintenance of CETP. However, the cost for power burnt a hole in their pocket, he said explaining that if it cost 25 paise to treat one litre of effluent, power tariff accounted for 10 paise. Since the process of effluent treatment was environment-friendly with zero discharge of effluent, it would be helpful if the government gave a subsidy of `4 per unit of power. They could pay the remaining charge which is around `2, Muruga Bhoopathy said.

DAT president S Nagarajan said the dyers had been making the demand for the last five years. "Dyeing is an important part of the textile and garments industry. For dyeing one kilo of fabric, it takes 60 litres of water and costs Rs 15. On average, the power cost for running a single CETP is around Rs 70 lakh per month. For 18 plants, the power cost is Rs 14-15 crore per month. Since the effluent treatment results in zero chemical discharge, we request the State government to offer subsidies in electricity tariffs. This will directly benefit small dyeing units, thereby reducing the cost of dyeing for the garment industry," he said adding that it would also help curb illegal discharge of effluent into farmlands and water bodies.

Agreeing that the process was environment-friendly, District Environment Engineer (Tiruppur) Saravana Kumar said they cannot directly make any recommendation to the State government. "The dyers can talk to the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board," he said.

TANGEDCO Superintending Engineer - Tiruppur S Jawahar said subsidy was a matter of the government's policy decision. "Local authorities or zonal authorities of TNEB or TANGEDCO cannot interfere in the issue. Reduction of power tariff comes under the purview of Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC). The dyers can approach the Commission and file a petition with it. Once the Commission calls for hearing, the dyers can explain their case and seek relief in the form of reduction in power tariff," he suggested.