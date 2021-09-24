Woman held for killing one-year-old grandson 

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 50-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday for allegedly murdering her grandson. According to police, R Nagalakshmi (50) of Anbagam Street stayed with her daughter Nandini (24) and her grandson Durgesh (1). Nagalakshmi did not approve of the marriage of her daughter Nandhini. Five years after her marriage, Nandhini got separated from her husband and started living with her mother, along with her son.

On Tuesday morning, Nagalakshmi told Nandhni that she was unwell and asked her to work in the hotel she was working at. When Nandhini returned home around 9.30 pm, she saw Durgesh lying motionless, and took him to a hospital in Saibaba Colony where he was declared brought dead.

The RS Puram police registered a case under section 174 CrPC (Suspicious death). Post mortem revealed there was a crack on the child’s skull, and a biscuit wrapper was stuffed in his throat. There were also minor injuries on the boy’s body. Upon questioning, Nagalakshmi allegedly confessed to killing the child.