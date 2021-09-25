STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Erode residents urge TASMAC to buy back liquor bottles

Residents of Anthiyur and Thalavadi blocks have urged the district administration to recommend to the State government to ask those coming to Tasmac outlets to return empty bottles.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

ERODE: TASMAC bars have been out of bounds for consumers for a long time now because of the pandemic and the resultant lockdown. Having a drink out in the open with pals has become the new normal. However, residents are not so thrilled about having to deal with the numerous bottles and glass shards thrown out on fields and forest covers.

Submitting the petition at the farmers’ grievance day meeting held through video conference, VP Gunasekaran, Tamil Nadu Pazhankudi Makkal Sangam, said as the Tasmac bars are yet to be opened, several people resort to drinking near canals, lands and forest areas. He added that it was a cause for concern since broken glasses could injure the cattle being reared.

While it is not possible for the district administration to monitor people who are drinking, the government can ask people to produce empty bottles while getting alcohol, he opined.

Farmers said the Kalingarayan canal was also polluted with plastics. Uzhavar Magan Farmers’ Association has already complained of the problem and no action has been taken yet, said sources.

TAGS
tipplers broken glass bottles TASMAC
