UPSC exams: 25-year-old tops in Tamil Nadu

In his third attempt, he bagged the 33rd rank and moved a step closer towards achieving his dream.

Published: 25th September 2021 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2021 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Narayana Sarma

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Since Friday evening, Narayana Sarma’s phone has not stopped ringing. Congratulations have been pouring in for the 25-year-old youth who has secured 33rd rank in the UPSC examinations to become Tamil Nadu’s topper.

Born in Namakkal and brought up in Coimbatore, Narayana’s zeal to become an IAS officer began when his father told him that he wants to see his son become an RBI Governor one day. In his third attempt, he bagged the 33rd rank and moved a step closer towards achieving his dream.

“Right after college, I started preparing and in the first two attempts, I did not do well. I stopped, analysed myself thoroughly and then prepared for the third attempt. I would give the same suggestion to anyone attempting UPSC. Know your complete potential and go for it,” he said. Narayana’s ultimate goal is to provide rural pockets access to technology.

In another heartwarming story, just four months ahead of completing her Indian Police Service coaching, 25-year-old N Ponmani from Chennai bagged the 148th rank. “I got through IPS in my second attempt two years ago. Though I was content, I wanted to give IAS one last try. My happiness knew no bounds when I saw the result,” she told TNIE. While she went for coaching for her first attempt, she prepared on her own the other three times. Ponmani plans to work for welfare of women, especially those belonging to marginalised communities.

Super achievers
Born in Namakkal, Narayana Sarma has bagged the 33rd rank in his third attempt. Meanwhile, N Ponmani from Chennai who had already cracked the exam and was training as an IPS officer, has now realised her IAS dream 

