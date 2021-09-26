STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kovalam beach awarded Blue Flag certification

The Kovalam beach near East Coast Road has been awarded the coveted Blue Flag Certification by Denmark Environment Agency. 

Published: 26th September 2021

“Currently, the Golden Blue Flag beach is one of the best in the world,” said Director of Environment Susanta Nanda.

By Express News Service

In a press release, Minister for Environment and Climate Change Siva Meyyanathan said Kovalam is a “zero liquid waste managed beach” which has a grey water treatment plant, 40 KW off-grid solar power plant and a solid waste management unit with an automatic composting machine.

“The beach is clad in green cover and has 37 facilities including a safe swimming zone area, reclining bamboo lounger chairs, hammocks, outdoor fitness equipment, children play area and seven-stage purified drinking water vending kiosk,” the minister said.  

The beach also has an amphibious wheelchair for the differently-abled to swim in the bathing zone safely. The season for swimming will be from January 15 to September 15; this will be announced every year depending on the monsoon and water currents, the release said. 

Environment secretary Supriya Sahu said the certificate will give a boost to tourism and provide livelihood opportunities. “Above all, Kovalam is well known for its dolphins. The tag will draw attention to the need for their conservation.”

WATCH | India gets blue certification for two more beaches - Kovalam and Eden:

