STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Rajaji hospital gets state-of-the-art remote patient monitoring tech

For the first time in the country, a wireless patient monitoring biosensor patch to remotely track the vitals of a patient was introduced at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) on Saturday.

Published: 26th September 2021 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2021 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS exam

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

MADURAI: For the first time in the country, a wireless patient monitoring biosensor patch to remotely track the vitals of a patient was introduced at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) on Saturday. LifeSigns, in collaboration with its USA-based partner company LifeSignals Inc, launched the highly advanced, wearable, multi-parameter monitoring solution from America.

Speaking during the inauguration, GRH Dean Dr A Rathinavel said the biosensor patch, stuck on a patient’s chest, would monitor ECG (to measure heart activity), pulse rate, temperature, SPO2 levels and posture of the patients and would stream live the vitals on a display screen at the nursing station. He added a trial was conducted on Covid patients at the hospital for the past month.

According to a statement issued by LifeSigns, the patented biosensor patch has an in-built alert engine that automatically alerts doctors or nurses if any of the vital parameters exceed the threshold values.

“The solution minimises the need of healthcare workers to be in constant contact with the patients,” the statement read. After inaugurating the biosensor patch, Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said,

“The salient feature of the biosensor patch is that it alerts healthcare professionals without alarming the patients.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajaji Hospital
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp