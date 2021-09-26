Rajaji hospital gets state-of-the-art remote patient monitoring tech

By Express News Service

MADURAI: For the first time in the country, a wireless patient monitoring biosensor patch to remotely track the vitals of a patient was introduced at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) on Saturday. LifeSigns, in collaboration with its USA-based partner company LifeSignals Inc, launched the highly advanced, wearable, multi-parameter monitoring solution from America.

Speaking during the inauguration, GRH Dean Dr A Rathinavel said the biosensor patch, stuck on a patient’s chest, would monitor ECG (to measure heart activity), pulse rate, temperature, SPO2 levels and posture of the patients and would stream live the vitals on a display screen at the nursing station. He added a trial was conducted on Covid patients at the hospital for the past month.

According to a statement issued by LifeSigns, the patented biosensor patch has an in-built alert engine that automatically alerts doctors or nurses if any of the vital parameters exceed the threshold values.

“The solution minimises the need of healthcare workers to be in constant contact with the patients,” the statement read. After inaugurating the biosensor patch, Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said,



“The salient feature of the biosensor patch is that it alerts healthcare professionals without alarming the patients.”