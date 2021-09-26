STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN govt to issue orders for protecting waterbodies soon

The bench clubbed other writ petitions relating to the lake with ones on encroachment of waterbodies and posted the matter for further hearing on September 29.

A view of the Cauvery flowing majestically through the delta region in Tiruchy | MK Ashok Kumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Prodded by the Madras High Court, which has been miffed with the unbridled encroachments on waterbodies, Tamil Nadu government is set to issue G.Os regarding protection of waterbodies and forests.

Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran made the submission before the division bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu, when petitions relating to encroachments on waterbodies came up for hearing recently.

The bench noted that, according to the AAG, in compliance with the directions issued in the order passed on September 8, 2021 for protection of waterbodies and forests across the State, action is being taken and governmental orders in that regard would be issued and placed before the court shortly.

Regarding the Chitlapakkam lake issue, the court was informed that institutional bodies and government agencies were directed to remove structures and facilities established in the encroached area while an action plan would be ready for clearing encroachments made by private parties.

The court ordered, “The authorities shall furnish a report supported by FMB sketch of the entire area of the Chitlapakkam lake with the surrounding lands showing the specific details of occupation by various persons with the nature of constructions and encroachments still existing and those that have been removed.” The bench clubbed other writ petitions relating to the lake with ones on encroachment of waterbodies and posted the matter for further hearing on September 29.

